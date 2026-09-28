Food Adulteration Drive: Odisha Penalises Traders Over ₹95 Lakh in Two Years

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Bhubaneswar: State authorities in Odisha have destroyed roughly 427.86 quintals of contaminated food and initiated 431 legal cases over the past two years, reflecting a wider enforcement campaign against substandard and unsafe products across local markets.

The regulatory push resulted in approximately ₹95.91 lakh collected in fiscal penalties from business operators found in breach of statutory food safety standards, according to health administration data.

The figures were submitted in a written response to the Odisha Legislative Assembly by Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, addressing an inquiry tabled by legislator Souvik Biswal regarding state-level oversight and food adulteration safeguards.

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Of the total 431 legal actions instituted against non-compliant vendors and commercial establishments, 298 were handled through administrative adjudication proceedings, while another 133 advanced as formal prosecution cases.

Field surveillance across municipal jurisdictions and regional districts led regulatory teams to collect 39,890 food specimens in total during the biennial window. That figure comprised 32,498 surveillance samples gathered for routine monitoring, alongside 7,392 statutory legal samples drawn specifically for formal laboratory testing and subsequent enforcement proceedings.

Mahaling conveyed that departmental teams are conducting frequent market inspections and systematic testing runs across all urban local bodies and rural districts to suppress the distribution of adulterated provisions and ensure uniform compliance statewide.