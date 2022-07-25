Follow these steps to enable contactless payments on SBI debit card

If you have an SBI contactless debit card you are free from the regular hassle that a customer faces. You can make payments at various locations as well as withdraw cash from not only India but also across various countries throughout the globe. For those who are unaware an SBI Contactless Debit Card contains a smart chip for extra protection.

Important details about SBI contactless debit card

The SBI contactless debit card can be used to make electronic payments by simply waving it near a PoS terminal. The need to insert or swipe the Debit card at the PoS terminal is no longer a requirement for the users. However, the customers should ensure that they carry the SBI contactless debit card with them whenever they need to make a transaction. Users can make transactions up to Rs 5000 at the NFC terminal. A maximum of five contactless transactions can be made without a PIN on a specific day.

In order to activate contactless transactions on your card, you can simply send an SMS or apply through the SBI website. SMS ‘SWON NFC CCCCC’ to 09223966666 or via the SBI website. The CCCCC means 5 digits of your card.

If you are an SBI net banking user, follow the steps to enable SBI contactless debit card

Step 1: User your ID and Password to login in https://www.onlinesbi.com

Step 2: Select Menu

Step 3: Account Number > Select Card Number > Select Services

Step 4: Change Usage Type > NFC Usage

Step 5: Enable and then click Submit

If you use YONO SBI mobile app, follow the steps to enable SBI contactless debit card

Step 1: Use your User ID and password to Login

Step 2: Click Menu> Services > Manage NFC

Step 3: Debit Card > Select Card Number

Step 4: Enable/ Disable NFC

Step 5: Submit NFC