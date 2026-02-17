FMCG revenue grows 9% in Q3 but margin outlook remains cautious amid rising wholesale inflation and price pressures

Advertisement

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies reported aggregate revenue growth of about 9 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of FY26, even as wholesale price inflation rose to 1.81 per cent in January, highlighting evolving cost and pricing dynamics across the consumer staples sector.

According to a Systematix Group report, leading FMCG companies recorded revenue growth supported by volume expansion of around 6 per cent year-on-year, marking an improvement compared with 7 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 5 per cent in the same period last year. However, the report cautioned that margin gains could remain limited as part of the growth was driven by GST-related adjustments, restocking activity, and price corrections rather than sustained pricing power.

India’s wholesale price inflation rose to 1.81 per cent in January 2026, up from 0.83 per cent in December, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The Wholesale Price Index increased to 157.8 in January from 157.0 in December, reflecting rising price pressures across key commodity groups, including manufactured products and primary articles.

Manufactured products, which carry the highest weight in the wholesale inflation basket, recorded inflation of 2.86 per cent, while primary articles saw inflation of 2.21 per cent. These increases indicate higher input costs across industrial and consumer goods categories, which can influence pricing decisions and cost structures for FMCG companies.

At the same time, GST cuts in categories such as biscuits, noodles, dairy products, soaps, and coffee contributed to higher sales volumes and improved revenue realisations during the quarter. Channel restocking in November and December also supported revenue growth following trade disruptions and destocking in the previous quarter, which had reduced sales by an estimated 200 to 400 basis points.

However, the report noted that such growth drivers may not translate into sustained margin expansion. Price corrections in categories such as tea and edible oils led to lower realisations, while elevated competition in segments such as detergents and paints continued to limit companies’ ability to increase prices.

Wholesale inflation trends further reflect mixed cost conditions across sectors. While manufactured goods prices increased, fuel and power continued to remain in deflation at minus 4.01 per cent, providing some relief in energy-related costs. The food index recorded inflation of 1.41 per cent, indicating moderate price increases in food-related commodities.

On a sequential basis, wholesale prices rose by 0.51 per cent in January compared with December, suggesting continued upward movement in price levels. Rising prices of manufactured products and raw materials could affect input costs, while competitive pressures and price corrections may limit companies’ ability to pass on higher costs to consumers.

The Systematix report emphasised that revenue growth excluding GST-related benefits will be critical in assessing the sustainability of FMCG sector performance. While volume growth and restocking supported recent revenue expansion, margin outlook remains dependent on inflation trends, pricing power, and competitive intensity across key product categories.

Overall, the combination of improving revenue growth and rising wholesale price pressures highlights a complex operating environment for FMCG companies, where demand recovery is supporting sales but profitability expansion may remain constrained by cost dynamics and competitive factors.