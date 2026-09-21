FM Sitharaman Meets Jamie Dimon at JPMorgan India Summit

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Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held talks with JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon in Maharashtra’s financial capital on Monday, September 21, 2026, anchoring a high-profile summit where the Wall Street lender reaffirmed its bullish stance on India’s equity markets.

As reported by ANI, The leadership interaction took place on the sidelines of the 11th edition of the J.P. Morgan India Investor Conference. Alongside her session with Dimon, the Finance Minister addressed attendees and joined Sajjid Chinoy, Head of Asia Economics at JPMorgan, for a fireside dialogue reviewing broader economic perspectives, according to announcements published on social media platform X by the official Nirmala Sitharaman Office handle (@nsitharamanoffc).

Dimon’s itinerary across Mumbai also featured planned discussions with senior leadership from leading domestic conglomerates.

The bilateral discussions coincided with an upbeat fundamental review from the global investment bank. Late in August, JPMorgan reaffirmed its baseline projection of 27,000 for India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index. Under its broader modeling scenarios, the brokerage framed an upside bull-case target of 30,000 alongside a downside bear-case estimate of 20,500.

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The firm’s strategic outlook leans distinctly toward fast-expanding domestic cyclical plays, bolstered by an initial corporate reporting cycle for FY27 that surpassed baseline forecasts. Projections compiled by the investment house peg earnings expansion for MSCI India at 11 per cent for CY26, accelerating to 13 per cent across CY27.

During the opening quarter of FY27, companies within the MSCI India index recorded a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in aggregate revenue, while consolidated profit after tax grew 16 per cent. Within that tracked cohort, 58 per cent of firms exceeded earnings estimates, while 24 per cent trailed expectations.

Balance sheet momentum proved notably sharper lower down the market-capitalization spectrum. When stripped of the energy sector, profit after tax across the Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 42 per cent compared to the prior year. Constituents of the Nifty Smallcap 100 mirrored that strength, posting a 39 per cent rise in bottom-line profits.

In its market assessment, JPMorgan observed that strong underlying local consumption patterns served as a crucial buffer, shielding domestic businesses from an unsettled global landscape and anchoring executive sentiment heading into the remainder of the fiscal year.