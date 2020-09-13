New Delhi: Flipkart has announced that it will start its Flipkart Big Saving Days sale on September 18 and will go on till September 20.

During the weekend sale, the e-commerce platform is offering several discounts and attractive offers on electronics including mobiles, tablets, TV, accessories, and other electronics.

However, Flipkart has not notified about the details of thr products that will go on sale during Big Saving Days.

The e-commerce platform is also offering a chance for its customers to pre-book whatever they want to purchase at just Re. 1 from September 15 to September 16.

SBI card users can also get a discount of 10 per cent with its credit card and EMI transactions.

According to reports, there will be more than three crore electronics and accessories will be available on sale during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days with offers ranging from no-cost EMI and other exchange offers.

The flipkart customers can buy accessories from the Flipkart SmartBuy products offer zone that include wireless mouse, keyboards, power banks, cables, headphones, and more products.