Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Ends Tonight: Top 32 Inch Smart TVs under Rs 10,000

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will end at 11:59 pm tonight (October 16) and if you are planning to purchase a Smart TV, you must hurry up. Various brands are offering massive discount on Smart TVs during the Diwali Sale. If you have budget of under Rs 10K here are some heavily discounted 32 inch Smart TVs that are available for sale.

Thomson 9A Series 80 cm (32 inch)

The Thomson 9A Series 80 cm (32 inch) is now available at Rs 8,999 which includes Rs 3500 off on the original price. The original price of the Smart TV is Rs 14,499. The highlights of the TV include resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, sound output of 24 W, refresh rate of 60 Hz and many more. The operating system is Android and supports Google Assistant & Chromecast. The supported apps include Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Youtube etc.

Infinix Y1 80 cm (32 inch)

The Infinix Y1 80 cm (32 inch) is now available at Rs 7,999 which includes Rs 9000 off on the original price. The original price of the Smart TV is Rs 16,999. The highlights of the TV include resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, sound output of 20 W, refresh rate of 60 Hz and many more. The operating system is Linux and supports Google Assistant & Chromecast. The pre-built apps include Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, eros now, Youtube etc.

iFFALCON by TCL (32 inch)

The iFFALCON by TCL 79.97 cm (32 inch) is now available at Rs 8,999 which includes 66 percent off on the original price. The original price of the Smart TV is Rs 26,990. The highlights of the TV include resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, sound output of 16 W, refresh rate of 60 Hz and many more. The operating system is Android and supports Google Assistant & Chromecast. The supported apps include Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Youtube etc.

Blaupunkt Cybersound 80 cm (32 inch)

The Blaupunkt Cybersound 80 cm (32 inch) is now available at Rs 9,999 which includes 48 percent off on the original price. The original price of the Smart TV is Rs 19,499. The highlights of the TV include resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, sound output of 40 W, refresh rate of 60 Hz and many more. The operating system is Android and supports Google Assistant & Chromecast. The supported apps include Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube etc.

KODAK 7XPRO Series 80 cm (32 inch)

The KODAK 7XPRO Series 80 cm (32 inch) is now available at Rs 8,999 which includes 51 percent off on the original price. The original price of the Smart TV is Rs 18,499. The highlights of the TV include resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, sound output of 24 W, refresh rate of 60 Hz and many more. The operating system is Android and supports Google Assistant & Chromecast. The supported apps include Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Youtube etc.

realme NEO 80 cm (32 inch)

The realme NEO 80 cm (32 inch) is now available at Rs 8,999. The original price of the Smart TV is Rs 21,999. The highlights of the TV include resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, sound output of 20 W, refresh rate of 60 Hz and many more. The operating system is Linux and supports apps like Youtube, eros now, hungama etc.