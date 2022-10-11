Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022: Get iPhone 13, Nothing Phone (1) and others at massive discounts

Flipkart has announced its Diwali sale following the end of the Big Billion Days Sale. The upcoming festive sale from Flipkart has offered a chance to those who wanted to buy a smartphone with discounts but could not. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale has gone live on October 10 at midnight and will continue till October 16.

Flipkart is offering a 10 per cent discount on SBI Bank and Kotak Bank cards during this Big Diwali sale. The brand is offering massive discounts on an array of products including smartphones, home appliances, and fashion accessories.

Let’s check some deals on iPhone 13, Nothing Phone (1) and more.

iPhone 13 discounts:

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is listed at a discounted price of Rs 58,900 on Flipkart. The e-commerce site is also offering an additional Rs 2,000 discount on the iPhone 13. Moreover, buyers can exchange their old smartphone for up to Rs 16,900 value. This will bring down the price of the device further.

The iPhone 13 is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset and sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with 1200 nits of peak brightness. With the discounts, customers can get the iPhone 13 for less than Rs 45,000. However, the exchange rate is highly dependent on the condition of the smartphone being traded.

Nothing Phone (1) discount:

The recently launched Nothing Phone (1). Consumers can buy the latest device for as low as Rs 27,000 as part of the Big Diwali Sale. You can also avail an exchange discount of up to Rs 16,900. The iPhone 13 is available in black and white colour options and comes with 128GB and 256GB storage configurations.

Samsung Z Flip 3 discount:

Meanwhile, the Samsung Z Flip 3 is available at a discounted cost of Rs 59,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone is getting a 37 per cent discount. Flipkart is also offering an up to Rs 21,900 exchange discount to customers.

In addition to this, SBI bank card holders can get up to a 10 per cent instant discount. Apart from Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is being offered at Rs 34,000 and the Samsung Galaxy S22+ comes at Rs 57,000 on Flipkart.

The premium Google Pixel 6a smartphone is also available at a cost of Rs 27,999 during this Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The discounted price on the device is inclusive of an SBI bank offer.