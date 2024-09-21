Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: CMF Phone 1 will be available at Rs 12,999, know about the deal

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will start on September 27 and there will be a lot of offers on the platform. If you are planning to get a smartphone, you might want to purchase one for yourself during the offer period. Recently Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei in a conversation with YouTuber Technical Guruji had revealed that during the sale, the CMF Phone 1 as well as Nothing Phone 2a will get huge price cut.

The effective price of the smartphone is Rs 12,999 against its price tag of Rs 15,999. This does mean that Nothing will be offering Rs 3000 discount on the CMF phone 1. Well, this is really a great deal because; the smartphone was priced at really low price. The festive price drop would make the deal even sweeter.

It is expected that the deal will include a bank and flat discount offer. The exact details about the deal are expected to be out very soon.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a will be available at a lower price than earlier. The device will be available at Rs 18,999 during the festive sale. The Nothing Phone 2a launched for Rs 23,999. This means that the company will be offering discount of Rs 5000. The bank offer on the device is not confirm yet.

Even though the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will start on September 27, the people with Plus subscription will be able to access the deal a day earlier. Well on Flipkart, users will be able to know about the deals for Nothing phones as early as September 22. This means that the people will have very less time to buy any Nothing device.