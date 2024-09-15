Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Know dates, discount offers, early access and more

The festive season will be starting around the last week of this month and online shopping platform Flipkart has announced its sale. The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024 are nearby and buyers can get attractive benefits on multiple categories on the platform. If you are planning to shop electronic gadgets, clothing or any household items, you should better start putting things in your wishlist as prices will be dropping soon.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024 will be dropping sooner than last year. Last year, Flipkart Big Billion Days had arrived on October 8 while this year it will be way earlier. The festive sale on the platform will begin from September 27. However, if you are a Flipkart Plus member, you can access the deals on September 26, 2024.

As expected, there will be massive discounts across categories during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024. The wide range of categories on the platform get up to 80% discount.

It is likely that the e-commerce platform will offer discount of up to 80% on Smart TV as swell as home appliances.

Laptops, headphones, gaming consoles and gadget equipment are expected to get a discount ranging from 50% to 80%.

The electronic items like refrigerators as well as 4K smart TVs are likely to get a massive discount of 75%. When it comes to smartphones, popular brands like Nothing, Realme, Mi, Infinix get significant discounts during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

There will be multiple bank offers for a limited time period on some popular smartphone models. If you are into premium smartphones like iPhones, you are likely to get some extra offers on the platform.