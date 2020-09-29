As the festive season are approaching, e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have announced many upcoming deals for their annual sales events ‘The Great Indian Sale’ and ‘The Big Billion Day Sale’ respectively. However, dates of the sale have not been announced yet.

Amazon Great Indian Sale:

Amazon will be offering 10 per cent instant discount on shopping with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards during its Great India Sale.

There are also additional discounts of up to Rs 13,000 available on exchange offers on home appliances, smart TVs, smartphones etc.

Amazon has also promised ‘never before prices’ on mobile and accessories along with ‘rock bottom’ prices on electronics and accessories.

It is to be noted that the Amazon prime members will get access to deals first on the Great Indian Sale.

Amazon-based Echo smart speakers including Fire TV Stick, Kindle and other Amazon products will also be available at a discount.

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale:

Like Amazon, Flipkart is also offering 10 percent instant discount for SBI debit and credit card holders and users can also get assured cashback on transactions done via Paytm.

Flipkart also claims that it will offer the ‘biggest offers on smartphones’ including mobile protection for just Rs 1 and exchange offers.

Flipkart plus members will get an early start on the sale like Amazon prime members. This e-commerce giant will offer up to 80 per cent off on TVs, appliances, electronics and accessories along with the Flipkart products.

The sale will also have “Maha price drop” offer which will offer an extra 20 percent off price cut on the products. Apart from that the sale will also include ‘rush hours’ and ‘crazy deals’ to increase sales.