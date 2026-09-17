Five semiconductor units now under production in India, ISM 2.0 to build full ecosystem: MeitY Secretary

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New Delhi: India now has five semiconductor units that have been built and are under production, with the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission aimed at developing the wider semiconductor ecosystem in the country, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi, Krishnan said the progress under the first phase of the India Semiconductor Mission had demonstrated India’s ability to establish semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

“I think the ISM 2.0 builds on the success of ISM 1.0, where we have demonstrated to the world that five units have already been built, and they are under production right now,” Krishnan said.

He said 2026 had emerged as an important year for India’s semiconductor manufacturing push, with five units reaching the manufacturing and production stage.

“2026 is a landmark year for India in terms of five of these units being in manufacture and in production, and ISM 2.0, which takes an ecosystem approach, is truly an advancement. We would build the entire ecosystem in India under this,” he said.

The second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission is expected to build on the manufacturing capacity created under the first phase and focus on developing a broader domestic ecosystem around semiconductor production.

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Krishnan also pointed to the participation at SEMICON India 2026 as an indication of growing global interest in India’s semiconductor sector.

“There are nearly about 600 plus companies which are participating in the exhibition, of which 300 companies are overseas entities. Almost 40,000 delegates have registered from 52 countries, and about a third of all the delegates are overseas delegates,” he said.

According to Krishnan, the scale of international participation reflects confidence in India as an emerging semiconductor manufacturing destination.

“It reflects the kind of confidence that they have in India as a destination for semiconductor manufacturing for the future,” he added.

The fifth edition of SEMICON India 2026 is a three-day national convention on the country’s semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, being held from September 17 to 19 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi on the theme ‘Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem’.

(Source: ANI)