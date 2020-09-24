Honda Cars India Virtual Showroom
Photo Credit: carandbike

First Ever! Honda Launches Virtual Car Showroom In India

By KalingaTV Bureau

Honda cars has launched its first ever virtual showroom in India which allow customers to buy cars online from the comfort of their home by browsing and explore the company’s entire model range on the digital platform.

The customers can view the designs and other features like they would do in a physical showroom from home through computer and smartphone browsers.

The Virtual Showroom enhances customers’ field of vision and perspective with its 360-degree view of both the virtual space and the product.

The virtual showroom offers detailed information of the design, features and technical for each model.

Related News

Apple To Launch Online Store On September 23 In India

Indian MSMEs Stay Afloat As Digital Lenders Extend Help

RBI maintains accommodative stance; repo rate intact at 4%

‘Swelling forex reserves, current account surplus help…

It also provides videos to explain the different features about the exterior and interior aspects of the car.

It allows customers to see the effects of Headlamp, Fog Lamp, Tail lamp and Sunroof for an enhanced experience.

The virtual showroom also has an option which helps customers to choose the colour of the car.

Customers can also check the different variants of a model and its features to help choose them a suitable car.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said in a press release that, in an age, where digitization has become a defining force in human lives and there is an increasing trend of customers opting for online car-buying journey, our aim is to give them an up, close and personal experience of brand Honda through a digital platform right from exploration till they drive our vehicles.

You might also like
Business

Petrol And Diesel Rates Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Thursday

Business

Gold Prices Increases Marginally In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

State

Get Honda TVS bike in just Re 1! Know everything about the offer

Business

Toyota Launches New Urban Cruiser For RS 8.40 Lakh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7