Honda cars has launched its first ever virtual showroom in India which allow customers to buy cars online from the comfort of their home by browsing and explore the company’s entire model range on the digital platform.

The customers can view the designs and other features like they would do in a physical showroom from home through computer and smartphone browsers.

The Virtual Showroom enhances customers’ field of vision and perspective with its 360-degree view of both the virtual space and the product.

The virtual showroom offers detailed information of the design, features and technical for each model.

It also provides videos to explain the different features about the exterior and interior aspects of the car.

It allows customers to see the effects of Headlamp, Fog Lamp, Tail lamp and Sunroof for an enhanced experience.

The virtual showroom also has an option which helps customers to choose the colour of the car.

Customers can also check the different variants of a model and its features to help choose them a suitable car.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said in a press release that, in an age, where digitization has become a defining force in human lives and there is an increasing trend of customers opting for online car-buying journey, our aim is to give them an up, close and personal experience of brand Honda through a digital platform right from exploration till they drive our vehicles.