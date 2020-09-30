Find The Lowest EMI On Car Loans Of Various Banks, See Details Here
Bhubaneswar: Owning a car has now become the need of the moment as the rapid spread of Covid has made the use of public transport unsafe and risky.
In case you want to buy a car at EMI with low interest rates, here are the banks from which you can take loan.
The State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda and Punjab National Bank are a few of the banks that you can consider.
Car Loan Details Of Various Banks Are As Follows:
Who Can Take A Car Loan:
- You have to be between the ages of 18-65 years in order to be eligible to take a car loan.
- Some banks allow loans to people who are above 23 years.
- Your net monthly income has to be above Rs.18,000 per month
- In case you are salaried you have to be working for above one year.
- CIBIL score should be 700 and above.
Before taking a car loan check all the options and do not blindly trust the people at the car showroom.