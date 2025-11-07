Finance Minister Sitharaman Visits Assam’s Upcoming Semiconductor Facility, Strengthens India’s Chip-Making Ambitions

Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Tata Electronics’ upcoming Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Jagiroad in Assam’s Morigaon district, a landmark project with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore aimed at bolstering India’s semiconductor manufacturing ambitions.

During her visit, Sitharaman reviewed the progress of the advanced facility, which is set to produce up to 48 million chips per day once operational. The Finance Minister interacted with officials overseeing the project, which is being developed with cutting-edge packaging technologies such as flip chip and Integrated System in Package (ISIP). These innovations will support critical sectors, including automotive, electric vehicles, telecommunications, and consumer electronics.

The Morigaon plant is poised to become one of India’s premier semiconductor manufacturing sites, contributing significantly to the nation’s vision of technological self-reliance.

The Finance Minister’s office noted that since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed strong emphasis on the holistic development of the North-East region, which is critical for achieving the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047. The semiconductor project aligns with that vision, bringing high-value investment and skilled employment opportunities to Assam.

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, the NDA Government has been promoting semiconductor and chip manufacturing within the country, paving the way for technological advancement and economic resilience,” Sitharaman’s office said in a post on X.

