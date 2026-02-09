Film Economics: Border 2 Odisha Revenue Upwards ₹8.15 Cr

Advertisement

Despite a wave of social media skepticism and PR challenges, the Anurag Singh-directed war epic “Border 2” has proven its commercial mettle at the ticket window. Released on January 23, 2026, the film has managed to convert pre-release scrutiny into a formidable box office run in just two weeks.

Social media was flooded with memes mocking Varun Dhawan’s casting, with many critics questioning if his “boyish attitude” and characteristic smile could match the grit of a legendary war franchise. Trolls often compared his screen presence unfavorably to the “manly” legacy of the original 1997 cast.

However, the film economics tell a different story. The massive footfalls suggest that while the “legacy vs. remake” debate raged on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, the general audience opted for pure entertainment, effectively neutralizing the online backlash with ticket sales.

Revenue Breakdown: A Global & Domestic Sweep

Advertisement

Global Benchmarks: As of Day 14, the film has amassed ₹440.55 crore approx at the worldwide gross box office.

India Nett Performance: After a strong Week 1 of ₹244.97 crore , the film showed remarkable legs. Week 2 added ₹78.92 crore , taking the total India Nett to ₹323.89 crore approx .

The Odisha Circuit Factor: In a standout regional performance, the Odisha (Orissa) circuit showed an unusual upward trend: Week 1 (Actual): ₹3.50 crore. Week 2 (Actual): ₹4.65 crore. Cumulative Total: This brings Border 2 Odisha collection to ₹8.15 crore approx .



3. Strategic Financial Engineering

The business logic behind Border 2’s success lies in its ability to leverage the Republic Day holiday window to overcome the negative PR.

The “Nostalgia” Safety Net: By pairing the younger cast with the undeniable star power of Sunny Deol, the producers ensured that the “legacy” audience remained intact while the high-octane action attracted a newer generation.

The Profit Delta: With a domestic gross of ₹385.58 crore, the film has moved into a high-profit zone. The “Varun Dhawan factor,” once seen as a liability by trolls, has arguably helped the film reach a younger demographic, contributing to the healthy ₹8.15 crore haul in Border 2 Odisha Collection.

The movie proves that in film economics, theatrical momentum can often override social media sentiment. Despite being mocked for his “smile” and “attitude,” Varun Dhawan has officially entered the ₹300-crore club, silenced his critics through sheer volume of business.