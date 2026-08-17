Ferrari’s first ever all electric car sold for $40 million, becomes the most expensive new car ever sold at auction

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New Delhi: Ferrari’s first ever all electric car has recently captured the attention of the automotive world after fetching a staggering forty million dollars (approximately Rs. 340 crores) at a California auction.

As per reports, the one-of-a-kind vehicle, known as Luce, was put up for sale during Monterey Car Week and the reported sale has made it the most expensive new car ever sold at auction.

Unlike Ferrari’s classic sports cars, the Luce is a fully electric model. This particular one-off model, designed as a four-door coupe, is said to be aimed at blending performance with stylish, modern design. Its stated output is over 1,000 horsepower.

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The Luce has been co-developed with LoveFrom, Jony Ive’s design studio that he established after leaving Apple as chief design officer, and the exclusivity of the vehicle has made it highly sought after by collectors.

Ferrari has long been synonymous with its high-powered petrol-fueled supercars and its extensive racing legacy.

The record sale price speaks volumes about the accelerating demand for high-end electric cars.

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