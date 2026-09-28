FarmX Plans ₹1,000 Cr Electric Tractor and Robotics Facility in Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: A major hub for driverless electric tractors and robotics could soon rise in eastern India, part of an estimated Rs 1,000 crore project proposed to the Odisha government.

The proposal comes from FarmX, an agricultural technology company headquartered in California.

Under the plan presented to state officials, the firm envisions building a dual-purpose production and technology campus. Once operating at maximum scale, the facility will be capable of turning out 1,000 autonomous electric tractors along with 1,00,000 field-sensing units annually. Output would target both India’s domestic agricultural sector and foreign export markets.

Economically, the venture is projected to generate 1,120 direct jobs, with indirect job creation estimated at roughly 3,700 roles.

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The pitch was made during direct talks between Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and a leadership team from FarmX, led by Chief Operating Officer Premal Ashar and Lalit Bhatt, the firm’s head of AI and product engineering.

Beyond factory hardware, FarmX plans to introduce a comprehensive digital agronomy package directly to cultivators. The system links patented OSMO soil-moisture sensors with satellite observation data and its proprietary FarmMap platform. By analyzing these streams, the software delivers actionable, real-time guidance directly to growers on when to irrigate, how much fertilizer to apply, and when to treat crops with pesticides. All insights will be integrated into a regional smartphone application built in the Odia language.

For Odisha, the discussions fit into a broader economic pivot.

Singh Deo observed that merging semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and electric mobility into farming and industrial operations offers a twin benefit: creating specialized career tracks for local youth while raising farm incomes. The administration under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, he noted, is actively positioning Odisha to pull in capital across sustainable transport, electronics, and digital-first agriculture.

While dialogues remain in the preliminary review phase, state authorities view the proposal as an opportunity to secure an advanced technology footprint within Odisha’s developing industrial base.