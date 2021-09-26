Facelift Volkswagen Tiguan to launch in India in Nov 2021, To have these upgrades

German automaker Volkswagen will be launching the facelift version of Tiguan SUV in November 2021. The comeback of the premium SUV in the Indian market is expected to improve its grip of the company in terms of business. The Volkswagen Tiguan was discontinued in India in 2020, when automakers were shifting from BS4 to BS6 engine emission norms.

The updated 5-seater Tiguan SUV is expected to receive upgrades in terms of engine as well as cosmetic enhancements.

The facelift Tiguan will inherit the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine that present in the Tiguan Allspace. The engine churns out a maximum power of 190hp and 320Nm of peak torque. However, the SUV will not feature a diesel engine variant like its predecessor. The SUV gets a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch transmission) as standard. The four wheel drive system will be a standard on the VW SUV.

The new Polo GTI gets a new LED headlight, improvised grille, redesigned tail lamps along with 18 inch alloy wheels. A reworked bumper at the rear and new LED tail lamps also make the Tiguan look different from its predecessor.

The attractive features of the cabin will include 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system has support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other connectivity features in the cabin include three zone climate control system, panaromic sunroof, six airbags, leather seats and much more.

At the time of launch the SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 26-29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Volkswagen Tiguan will be competing with Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass after its launch in India.