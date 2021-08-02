EVTRIC launches two electric scooters in India at a low price, No cost booking available

Pune: Automotive start-up EVTRIC Motors on Monday has launched its first two electric scooters in the slow-speed category — EVTRIC AXIS and EVTRIC RIDE with a starting price of Rs 64,994.

Homegrown automation company PAPL recently launched EVTRIC Motors to fuel the ongoing electric vehicle revolution in India. The company aims to attract young and family customers of India, who value eco-friendly transportation, with the launch of its e-scooter.

EVTRIC AXIS and EVTRIC RIDE Price, colours

The price of EVTRIC AXIS is set at Rs 64,994 while the EVTRIC RIDE costs Rs 67,996.

The company said that the EV scooters will soon be available for booking through online and offline with zero booking amount on its website evtricmotors.com, along with select e-tailers.

The EVTRIC AXIS is available in four colours including Mercury white, Persian red, Lemon yellow, and Emperor grey. The EVTRIC RIDE is available in Deep Cerulean Blue, Persian Red, Sliver, Nobel Grey, Mercury White colours.

EVTRIC AXIS and EVTRIC RIDE Features

The e-scooter comes with a detachable lithium-ion battery option which provides the users with the convenience of charging.

The scooters have a motor power of 250W and a loading capacity of 150 kgs.

Both the e-scooters gets fully charged in around 3.5 hours.

The company has claimed that the e-scooters can cover a distance of over 75 kms on a single charge, with a top speed of 25 kms per hour.

The e-scooters offer a host of features including LED headlamps, Robotic welding chassis, side stand sensor, 12-inch tubeless tyre with 190mm ground clearance for stress-free rides on bumpy roads.

The e-scooters also has the unique reverse park assist function which will enhance the user experience of the EV.

The brand is offering more than two years’ battery warranty with a range of unique features.

In the first phase, the brand will deliver e-scooters across seven cities – -Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Tirupati and Hyderabad.