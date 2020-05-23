Every FY21 budget assumption will have to be reviewed: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Every assumption made in the 2020-21 Union Budget, presented in February, would have to be reviewed in view of the coronavirus pandemic, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, here on Saturday.

“Every assumption made in the budget 2020 (2020-21) are at stage where unless I review them they are not going to hold good,” the Finance Minister said.

In an interaction with Nalin Kohli, Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson, she said despite the unforeseen situation and fall in revenue, the central government had devolved in April and May every budgetary proportion allocated to the states.

She said revenues had come down not just for the states but also for the Centre. “Notwithstanding these realities, I have devolved in April and May everything that I have to devolve as per the assumptions placed in the budget of February 2020.”

On the criticism by some state governments that the Centre has not paid attention to them, Sitharaman said, “Its completely untrue and not acceptable at all.”

She said the situation was “definitely different” from what she had presented in the budget.