Pic Credits IANS

Every FY21 budget assumption will have to be reviewed: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

By IANS

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Every assumption made in the 2020-21 Union Budget, presented in February, would have to be reviewed in view of the coronavirus pandemic, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, here on Saturday.

“Every assumption made in the budget 2020 (2020-21) are at stage where unless I review them they are not going to hold good,” the Finance Minister said.

In an interaction with Nalin Kohli, Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson, she said despite the unforeseen situation and fall in revenue, the central government had devolved in April and May every budgetary proportion allocated to the states.

She said revenues had come down not just for the states but also for the Centre. “Notwithstanding these realities, I have devolved in April and May everything that I have to devolve as per the assumptions placed in the budget of February 2020.”

On the criticism by some state governments that the Centre has not paid attention to them, Sitharaman said, “Its completely untrue and not acceptable at all.”

She said the situation was “definitely different” from what she had presented in the budget.

You might also like
Business

Banks may not extend second moratorium to all customers

Business

Canara Bank releases emergency credit facilities for MSMEs

Business

Nine companies in BSE 500 where promoter stake went north see boost in stock price

Business

Amazon India creates 50k seasonal jobs to meet surging goods’ demand

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.