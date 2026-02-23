Ethanol Oversupply Threatens India’s Rs 50,000 Crore Green Fuel Ambition

Advertisement

India’s ambitious push to scale up ethanol production as part of its clean-fuel transition and rural income support is running into an unexpected challenge, with production capacity now significantly outstripping demand under current blending policies. Industry officials say this imbalance has created what many are calling a supply glut that could undercut the economics of the roughly Rs 50,000 crore green fuel sector.

The installed capacity of ethanol distillation plants nationwide now stands at nearly 20 billion litres, with another 4 billion litres of capacity likely to come online soon. Yet demand has remained tethered to the mandatory ethanol-petrol blending programme — capped at 20 per cent — which this year requires about 11 billion litres under the existing policy framework. The result is a growing excess of production capability relative to actual consumption.

Distillers and sugar mills, which invested heavily on expectations of rising offtake, report that plants are utilising only about a quarter to a third of capacity. With offtake subdued and inventories building up, approvals for new distillery projects have been put on hold. Industry representatives warn that prolonged underutilisation could erode margins, strain cash flows and slow farm-linked revenue streams that were a key rationale for expanding ethanol output.

At stake is not just the balance sheet of ethanol producers, but also broader policy goals tied to energy security and rural livelihoods. The blending programme was initially framed as a dual-benefit strategy: reducing dependence on petroleum imports and providing an alternate income source for farmers and sugarcane growers. However, the current disconnect between capacity and demand has prompted calls for policymakers to revisit blending targets and accelerate mechanisms for absorbing surplus output.

One prominent suggestion from within the sector is to raise the blending threshold beyond 20 per cent, though discussions on higher blending targets have so far lacked traction amid technical concerns and consumer apprehension about fuel performance and vehicle compatibility. Exploring higher blends or diesel integration represents a more complex technical frontier, requiring additional regulatory clarity and infrastructure planning.

Automakers, meanwhile, have adopted a cautious stance, holding back on significant flex-fuel commitments until a clear long-term policy framework emerges. Although prototypes capable of running on higher ethanol blends have been demonstrated, mass commercialisation hinges on stable demand signals and supportive fiscal incentives.

For now, the ethanol industry finds itself at a crossroads. Capacity expansion outpaced the pace of blended fuel uptake, turning what was once a flagship of India’s green energy programme into a sector contending with excess supply, operational uncertainty and a pressing need for policy recalibration if it is to fulfil its economic and environmental promise.