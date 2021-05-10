Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Monday morning with healthy buying in metal and healthcare stocks.

Around 10.05 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,455.42, higher by 248.95 points or 0.51 per cent from its previous close of 49,206.47.

It opened at 49,496.05 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 49,590.43 and a low of 49,412.05 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,909.50, higher by 86.35 points or 0.58 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, HDFC and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, while the major losers were UltraTech Cement, Infosys and Tech Mahindra.