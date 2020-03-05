Equity indices rise, Sensex gains nearly 400 points

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Thursday with the BSE Sensex trading 390 points higher.

The domestic stock markets rose in line with the global markets.

Around 11.10 am, Sensex was trading at 38,802.94, higher by 393.46 points or 1.02 per cent from the previous close of 38,409.48.

It had opened at 38,604.25 points and has so far touched an intra-day high of 38,808.26 and a low of 38,424.07.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,360.15, higher by 109.15 points or 0.97 per cent from its previous close.

On the Sensex, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS and Hero MotoCorp gained the most, while Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC and NTPC were among the major losers.