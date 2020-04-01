Pic Credits IANS

Equity indices plunge, Sensex down 1,100 points

By IANS
1

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Stock markets tumbled on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex falling over 1,100 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also plummeted around 300 points to trade well below the 8,500 mark.

The decline was in line with the Asian stock markets, which fell due to the growing number of novel coronavirus cases worldwide.

At 11.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 28,349.09, lower by 1,119.40 points or 3.80 per cent from the previous close of 29,468.49.

Related News

Sensex opens in red Wednesday Morning

Donations made to PM-CARES Fund eligible for 100% tax…

US stocks end lower amid spread of COVID-19

Mallya reiterates offer to return bank dues, seeks…

It had opened at 29,505.33 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 29,505.98 and a low of 28,341.14.

The Nifty50 was trading at 8,280.95, lower by 316.80 or 3.68 per cent from its previous close.

Heavy selling pressure on the banking and financial stocks pulled the indices down.

Among the Sensex stocks, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank lost the most, while Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto were the only gainers.

IANS

You might also like
Business

Sensex opens in red Wednesday Morning

Business

Donations made to PM-CARES Fund eligible for 100% tax deduction

Business

US stocks end lower amid spread of COVID-19

Business

Mallya reiterates offer to return bank dues, seeks Centre’s help

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.