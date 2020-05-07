Equity indices open on negative note

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices opened in the red on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex trading 150 points lower.

The fall in the domestic market was in line with the decline in major Asian markets.

At 9.44 a.m., it was trading at 31,535.16, lower by 150.59 points or 0.48 per cent from the previous close of 31,685.75.

It had opened at 31,677.69 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 31,677.69 and a low of 31,362.96 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,234.55, lower by 36.35 points or 0.39 per cent from the previous close.