Equity indices in red, Sensex down 700 points

By IANS
Mumbai: Indian stock markets opened on a negative note on Monday with the BSE Sensex trading over 700 points lower.

The decline was in line with the global sell-off, as Asian indices fell on the growing number of coronavirus cases worldwide.

At 9.35 a.m., Sensex was trading at 29,090.39, lower by 725.20 or 2.43 per cent from the previous close of 29,815.59.

It had opened at the day’s high of high 29,226.55 and has so far touched an intra-day low of 28,708.83.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 8,478.10, lower by 182.15 or 2.10 per cent from the previous close.

