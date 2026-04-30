Epic Group Inaugurates India’s First Net-Zero Garment Campus in Odisha

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On April 29, 2026, the Epic Group officially opened its Trimetro Manufacturing Campus, representing a massive $100 million investment. The facility was inaugurated by Odisha’s Industries Minister, Sampad Chandra Swain, alongside Khordha MLA Prashant Kumar Jagdev and Epic Group’s Founder and Chairman, Ranjan Mahtani. This 40-acre campus is being hailed as a global benchmark for sustainable manufacturing, marking a significant step in Odisha’s growth as an industrial hub.

The campus distinguishes itself as India’s first fully net-zero carbon and net-zero water garment manufacturing facility. It achieves this through a combination of onsite and offsite solar power, sustainable biomass, and advanced battery storage systems to eliminate carbon emissions. Furthermore, the facility has pioneered water conservation and recycling systems to achieve a “Net-Positive Water Balance,” ensuring it gives back more to the environment than it consumes.

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Designed for high-scale global export, the facility has the capacity to produce 20 million garments annually for leading international brands. This ambitious project was bolstered by a $100 million debt financing package from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in 2024. This financing included sustainability-linked and green loans, which supported both this Odisha facility and the Epic Group’s wider regional expansion, including their operations in Bangladesh.

Beyond environmental metrics, the Trimetro Campus is a major driver of social and economic development, creating 10,000 new jobs. Notably, the facility is committed to gender inclusivity, with an 80% women workforce. The infrastructure is built to be climate-resilient, featuring super-insulated buildings and dedicated biodiverse green spaces, which Chairman Ranjan Mahtani described as a “blueprint for the future of global manufacturing” where industrial progress and environmental responsibility coexist.