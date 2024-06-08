Enjoy Dolby Vision on Disney+ Hotstar while Live streaming sports on Smart TVs

Disney+ Hotstar has now introduced Dolby Vision support for its live sports content on the platform. In doing so the platform has become first streaming platform in India. Cricket fans in the country can enjoy the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 live in Dolby Vision on Disney+ Hotstar, announced the platform.

The Dolby Vision feature on Disney+ Hotstar will make its debut in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, and will offer cricket fans with a immersive viewing experience. The cricket fans can experience each and every moment of the game in sharp contrast, lifelike colours as well as rich details on Dolby Vision.

“We are delighted to introduce Dolby Vision for our Premium-only users to experience the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on their screens like never before. Our collaboration with Dolby marks a significant step for sports streaming in India and sets a new precedent in our efforts to offer the best in entertainment and technology,” said Mukund Acharya, Head of Engineering at Disney+ Hotstar. The feature is available for Disney+ Hotstar’s Premium-only subscription users and will be unique selling proposition (USP) believes the platform.

In order to enjoy the feature, the users should have a 4K-enabled Smart TV that supports Dolby Vision. They will be able to stream matches with the best possible experience. Disney+ Hotstar also offers 140,000 hours of TV shows and movies available in 19 languages and will cover major global sporting events.