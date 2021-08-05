Electric Vehicle owners will no longer be charged for registration certificate in India

Are you an owner of electric vehicle or planning to purchase one, then this is good news for you. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has announced exemption of fees for registration certificate or renewal of the certificate for electric vehicles in India.

This move by the government comes at a time when the world is moving towards a cleaner means of transport. Additionally, this move by the government will give a boost to buyers for purchasing electric vehicles.

At present, the buyers of an electric four wheeler vehicle pay between Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 as registration certificate issue/ renewal charges. On the other hand the two wheeler electric vehicle owners pay Rs 300 for registration certificate issue/ renewal charges.

Prior to the central government notification, few states of India were providing a waiver on the registration of electric vehicles. However, the current notification of the MoRTH will equally affect the EV owners in the country.

Electric vehicle sector in India is about to receive a heavy investment in the future, with the government providing incentives on the vehicles. The major prospect of the EV against a petrol/ diesel vehicle is the long term ownership cost. Even though an EV costs cheaper than a regular vehicle, the lack of proper charging infrastructure is the prime reason people do not opt for EVs.

However, with due course of time the infrastructure for EVs across India will improve and it will increase that the sales of EVs.