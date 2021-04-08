Elon Musk’s Tesla Motors is currently in search of locations to open showrooms in major Indian cities. Sources close to the company have revealed that Tesla is planning to open showrooms in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

The company hired Global property consultant CBRE Group Inc to search for locations across the country. Keeping in mind about the designs of Tesla’s showroom around the globe, it is expected that the company would look for a space which is like an experience centre. The company would also focus on the location of its showrooms. The showrooms will likely be located near posh areas of the cities.

At present, luxury car showrooms in metro cities in India are constructed over a space of 8,000- 10,000 square feet. However, most car showrooms face a space crunch due to higher property rates in Metro cities.

Earlier in October 2020, the CEO of the company Elon Musk had announced the entry of Tesla in Indian market in 2021. The electric car manufacturing company has registered a local company in India in January 2021. It is expected that the company will sell a Model 3 sedan in India in the near future.

In order to lead its policy and business development efforts in India, Tesla had hired Manuj Khurana. Manuj, a former executive of India’s investment promotion body Invest India.

Some of the electric vehicles available in India Hyundai Kona Electric, Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes-Benz EQC, MG ZS EV, Mahindra E Verito, Tata Tigor EV, Tata Nexon EV and Strom Motors R3.