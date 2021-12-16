EeVe Soul electric scooter launched in India, Check price, features and range here

The electric vehicle market in India is gradually increasing day by day. Both two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles (EVs) can be seen on the roads. Another Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer EeVe has launched Soul electric scooter today. This new electric scooter will be available for sale in January.

The electric scooter is powered by two lithium ferrous phosphate (LFP) batteries which have a capacity of 2.2kWh. The best part of the battery of the scooter is that it is swappable and removable and can be charged with regular power sockets. On a full charge, the EeVe scooter can go up to 120 km. The top speed of the electric scooter is 40 km/h in the first or Eco mode. However, in the second and third modes, the speed goes up to 50 kmph and 60 kmph. The battery takes around 3-4 hours to get fully charged.

The company offers a three-year warranty on the Soul scooter as a standard. In terms of features, the functions of the scooter include an anti-theft lock system, GPS navigation, USB port, reverse mode, keyless start, central braking system, etc.

The scooter gets LED DRLs along with 12-inch alloy wheels. The alloy wheels are tubeless and give convenience to the users.

This EeVe electric scooter is priced at Rs 1.40 lakh. For those who are unknown, EeVe is an Odisha-based electric two-wheeler maker and is a subsidiary of Bharat Group.