EaseMyTrip Listed Among “Most Trusted Brands of India 2026-2027,” Highlighting Consumer Confidence

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New Delhi: EaseMyTrip, one of India’s leading online travel-tech platforms, has been recognised among the brands featured in the “Most Trusted Brands of India 2026-2027”, reflecting the strong confidence that travellers place in the platform and its focus on delivering reliable and customer-centric travel services.

The announcement was made at the 6th Edition of the “Most Trusted Brands of India 2026-2027” platform organised by Team Marksmen Network, with Business Standard as the media partner and India Today as the televised partner which honours brands that have built lasting credibility through consistent service, innovation, and ethical business practices.

The selection follows a structured and transparent evaluation process conducted by Coherent Market Insights, combining large-scale primary research with secondary data analysis to assess consumer trust across sectors. Brands are evaluated across multiple parameters including authenticity, consistency, transparency, customer experience, and governance practices, supported by extensive consumer interviews and multi-stage data validation. This rigorous methodology ensures an objective identification of India’s most trusted brands.

Over the years, EaseMyTrip has built a strong reputation in the travel industry. The company’s customer-first approach, including its widely recognised zero-convenience fee model and focus on simplifying travel planning, has helped it gain the confidence of millions of users across India and international markets.

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Commenting on the recognition, Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said: “Trust has always been central to EaseMyTrip’s journey. Being recognised among India’s most trusted brands reflects the confidence that travellers place in our platform. We remain committed to improving travel experiences through innovation and dependable service.”

EaseMyTrip continues to strengthen its technology-driven ecosystem while expanding its presence across global markets. The recognition highlights the company’s growing role as a preferred travel partner for millions seeking trustworthy and seamless travel experiences.

EaseMyTrip (listed on NSE and BSE) is one of India’s largest online travel-tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, as per the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India (Feb 2021).

(ANI)