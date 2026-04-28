Drop in Gold Price in India Continues, Silver prices remain flat for third consecutive day

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 710 for 24-carat gold and Rs 650 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On April 28, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,53,000 per 10 grams, and that of 22-carat gold at Rs 1,40,250 per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,14,750 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours, increased by Rs 530 in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,53,000 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,42,250 on Tuesday, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,53,150 Rs 1,40,400 Mumbai Rs 1,53,000 Rs 1,40,250 Chennai Rs 1,53,820 Rs 1,41,000 Kolkata Rs 1,53,000 Rs 1,40,250 Hyderabad Rs 1,53,000 Rs 1,40,250 Bangalore Rs 1,53,000 Rs 1,40,250 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,53,000 Rs 1,40,250

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained flat in the last 24 hours. On April 28, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,70,000 on Tuesday.