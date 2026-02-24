DoT asks Noida International Airport to allow telecom network installation

Advertisement

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has ordered the Noida International Airport to support the telecom operators in installation of network infrastructure.

The telecom operators and the Navi Mumbai International Airport were in a satnd off over the set up of telecom infrastructure as the new Mumbai airport as the telcos were not allowed to set up telecom infrastructure. Without any telecom network infrastructure, the airport area become a no network zone for the operators.

That’s why the telcos had to adjust their plans and offers services to customers by relying on the existing infrastructure by another third party. However, this is not how they work and it doesn’t align with the quality control and services standard of the operators.

Now, the DoT has asked the Noida airport to support the building of network infrastructure.

Dot has sent a letter to the CEO of Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd in which the regulator emphasizing that the Noida airport falls under the public entity category based on the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

DoT said, “It is clarified, in terms of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, Noida International Airport qualifies as a ‘public entity’ for the purposes of the said Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, the obligations and responsibilities prescribed for the public entities under the Act are applicable.”

“The provisions mandate non-discriminatory, fair, and transparent processing of RoW applications within the prescribed timeline and conditions,” the letter added.