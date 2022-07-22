Domestic air traffic records 66.73% growth in Jan-June period

New Delhi: Aviation traffic in the country is growing continuously, with DGCA data showing that passengers carried by domestic airlines grew 66.73 per cent from 343.37 lakh to 572.49 lakh in the January to June period.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation data said that this also shows a monthly growth of 237.65 per cent.

The passenger load factor (PLF) or occupancy rates for IndiGo was 78.6 per cent, 84.1 per cent for SpiceJet, 83.8 per cent for Vistara, 75.4 per cent for Air India, 75.8 per cent for Air Asia, 78.7 per cent for GoFirst, 66.9 per cent for Alliance Air, 54.2 per cent for Fly Big, and 81.8 per cent for Star Air in June.

The DGCA’s June report said that the overall cancellation rate of the scheduled domestic airlines for the month has been recorded at 0.59 per cent.

IndiGo had the largest market share in the April-June period at 56.3 per cent, followed by Go First at 10.4 per cent, SpiceJet at 9.7 per cent, Vistara at A8.9 per cent, and Air India at 7.5 per cent.

As per the data, a total of 570 complaints were received by the domestic airlines in June. “The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of June 2022 has been around 0.54,” the report added. The highest number of complaints was received by Alliance Air, and the least by Vistara.