Do you need a free subscription to Netflix, Amazon prime and Disney+ Hotstar, Click to know details

If you are a person who is keen to watch online series or movies on Amazon prime, Netflix or Disney+ Hotstar, then you must be worried about subscription changes. In some way or another you must be thinking to cut costs on your subscription charges.

If you are a using telecom service from Airtel, Jio or Vi you need not worry about subscription to Amazon prime, Netflix or Disney+ Hotstar. A simple selection of the correct plan will let you enjoy services from the above mentioned apps.

How to avail Netflix streaming benefit:

Reliance Jio provides a complimentary subscription of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP on its postpaid plans. The postpaid plans of Jio offering services from all the three OTT platforms are priced at Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1499. Vodafone idea postpaid plans plans which offer Netflix subscription are priced at Rs 1099 and Rs 1348.

How to avail benefit of Amazon Prime:

Amazon Prime subscription can be availed by Airtel users if they recharge with Rs 131 and Rs 349 prepaid plan. If you plan to avail a yearly subscription of Amazon Prime, then you can choose from Rs 499, Rs 999 and Rs 1599 plans. Airtel also offers Disney+ VIP subscription in some of its postpaid plans.

Similarly, Reliance Jio offers Amazon Prime benefit through Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1499 postpaid plans.

On the other hand, Vodafone idea provides Amazon Prime through Rs 649, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1348 postpaid plans.