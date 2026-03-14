Dilip Buildcon Emerges L1 Bidder for ₹160 Crore Road Project in Odisha

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Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL) has bagged the lowest bidder spot for a road construction contract in Odisha, worth ₹160.20 crore. The Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCCL)—the state-run group that looks after bridge and infrastructure projects—floated the tender.

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According to the deal, DBL will build a six-lane road along with service roads in Sundargarh district. The project falls under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model, so DBL is on the hook for both designing and building everything. They have 18 months from the start date to get it all done.

This contract gives DBL’s already hefty order book another boost—their total orders stood at ₹29,372 crore as of December 2025. The Odisha win comes on the heels of other big projects for DBL, like an ₹1,850 crore power transmission job and a ₹668 crore flood protection embankment in Gujarat. All in all, DBL is showing no signs of slowing down and keeps expanding its footprint across India’s infrastructure space.