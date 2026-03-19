Digital Platforms Drive 30% of India’s Media Revenue, Says I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju

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Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, shared that digital platforms now make up about 30% of all advertising revenue in India. He spoke at the Ad Trust Summit 2026, hosted by the Advertising Standards Council of India, and talked about how advertising still anchors the media industry—but things are changing fast. Everything’s moving toward a digital-first world.

Jaju pointed out that the media landscape looks nothing like it used to. The old agency model is fading, and that change means anyone can jump in now. Individual creators and small businesses are connecting directly with consumers through live streams, short videos, and creative social formats. He said this lower barrier has opened up fresh ways for smaller players to earn and grow, stuff they never had access to before.

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He described Artificial Intelligence as a double-edged sword. While AI helps target ads with precision, it raises big red flags too. Deepfakes and synthetic IDs are real problems, and Jaju warned that the public can’t always spot fake jobs or bogus testimonials. Scams powered by AI are looking more authentic every day.

On regulations, Jaju said the Ministry is stepping up cyber enforcement to fight gambling ads, especially those aimed at young people. He urged influencers to take their role seriously, steer clear of undisclosed sponsorships, and avoid linking up with illegal activities. Protecting public safety comes first, even as digital growth speeds ahead.

He wrapped up by saying legal compliance isn’t just a box to tick—it actually fuels growth. With advertising expected to cross ₹1.64 lakh crore by 2025, he believes the industry’s real success depends on transparency and authenticity. “Advertising must build trust, not just reach,” Jaju said, making it clear that consumer protection sits at the top of the Ministry’s priorities in this rapidly digital age.