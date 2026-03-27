Digital Gold’s Identity Crisis: Can digitization of Gold Overcome India’s Physical Obsession?

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Gold is a timeless paradox in global finance—a relic from ancient times, yet still thriving in the age of apps and high-speed trading. Nowhere is this more obvious than in India. Gold isn’t just an asset here. It’s woven into everyday life. Families show off gold at weddings to display status, store it securely for security, and lean on it when times get tough. For Indians, that physical connection—the feel of a bangle, the sparkle of a coin—is powerful. Any digital alternative has to compete with centuries of tradition and belief.

The Structural Ceiling of Digital Bullion

After years of fintech trying to “democratize” gold ownership, it turns out digital gold is still stuck. According to the latest joint report from the World Gold Council and Boston Consulting Group, the digital gold market just isn’t breaking out. Trading itself might be fast and electronic, but when it comes to actual consumers, things are just not scaling like ETFs or physical gold. Even though people like the idea of buying gold on their phone, they run up against old inefficiencies that digital gold hasn’t solved.

The “Physical” Bottleneck in a Virtual World

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The biggest roadblock? Digital gold has to stay tethered to the physical asset. Every gram sold digitally needs a matching bar locked up in a secure vault somewhere. That means many components—insurance, logistics, audits, you name it. Fintechs get weighed down by these costs. Setting up a fully compliant, liquid, and secure digital gold platform can easily cost tens of millions, making entry really tough for smaller players.

Fungibility and the Trust Deficit

There’s another problem—digital gold isn’t that transferable. If you buy a gram from one platform, you can’t easily send it to another, or convert it across borders. It’s a bit like old-school banking, where everything’s locked into silos and investors get frustrated. Especially in India, people want to be able to move their gold freely and see it. This digital fragmentation keeps many on the sidelines.

The Path Forward: Gold-as-a-Service (GaaS)

So, what’s next? The World Gold Council and BCG think it’s time for a shift toward Gold-as-a-Service. The idea is to stop building separate, proprietary systems and start building a unified, institutional-grade infrastructure. Shared platforms for vaulting, audits, and compliance could make it a lot easier (and cheaper) for banks and fintechs to join in. If the industry can prove a digital token is truly “real”—as trustworthy and recoverable as gold in a family’s locker—maybe India’s gold lovers will embrace digital gold for its speed, without giving up the sense of security they’ve always felt.