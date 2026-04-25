Diet Coke Shortage in India: Why the “Fridge Cigarette” is Missing in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru

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The shortage of Diet Coke has recently been in the buzz, as the beverage can has vanished from shelves in major urban centers including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, and the Delhi-NCR region. People are frustrated, especially Gen Z and early millennials, who have made Diet Coke their go-to drink. In recent cultural discourse, the drink has even been cheekily labeled as the “fridge cigarettes”. So now, when they can’t get it on quick-commerce apps or at local shops, social media’s blowing up. Consumers feel like their favorite vice has disappeared overnight.

What’s going on? The chaos started with a massive shakeup in the global aluminium supply chain, because of geopolitical tensions and the Iran war. The Gulf region produces a big chunk of the world’s aluminium—9%—so the conflict hit the beverage industry hard. Aluminium prices shot up to about $3,672 (around ₹3.45 lakh) per tonne, and that’s made manufacturing Diet Coke cans way more expensive. It’s even tougher since, in India, Diet Coke rarely comes in plastic or glass, only in its classic can.

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Looking at India, the picture doesn’t get any better. Local factories making beverage cans can’t keep up—they are roughly 20% short of the real market demand. This shortage means companies have to import cans from the UAE or Southeast Asia, and those imports cost a lot more. Add in the extra strain from the hot summer pushing up demand, and you’ve got a supply chain under serious pressure.

Put all these pieces together, and it’s basically inevitable that Diet Coke prices will jump. With aluminium costs through the roof, local production trailing behind demand, imports getting pricier by 25–30%, and freight fees stacking up, manufacturers have no choice but to raise the price of that iconic silver can. It’s the only way to handle the crunch from both global turmoil and local shortages.