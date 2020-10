Diesel Prices Fall In Bhubaneswar On Gandhi Jayanti

Bhubaneswar: Diesel prices fell in Bhubaneswar while petrol prices remained constant.

On Gandhi Jayanti, diesel recorded Rs 76.68/L while petrol recorded Rs 81.60/L in Odisha’s capital city.

Diesel prices fell by 7 Paise/ L while petrol prices remained stable

Yesterday petrol recorded Rs 81.60/L while diesel recorded Rs 76.75/L.

Rates Of Petrol In Different Metros:

Rates Of Diesel In Different Metros: