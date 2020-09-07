Diesel Prices Cut Down While Petrol Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Diesel prices in Smart city Bhubaneswar has undergone reduction. However the petrol prices have remained same.

As on Monday, petrol was recorded Rs 82.64/L while diesel recorded Rs 79.60/L.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

