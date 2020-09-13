Petrol price on 13th september
Image Credits: india.com

Diesel Prices Continue To Fall Down Whereas Petrol Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Diesel prices falls down again in smart city Bhubaneswar, today. Petrol prices remains constant though.

On Sunday, petrol recorded Rs 82.41/L while diesel recorded 79.35/L.

As on Saturday, petrol was recorded Rs 82.55/L while diesel recorded 79.48/L.

The fuel rates vary from one state to another due to difference in tax imposed by the respective state governments.

Related News

Gold Prices Continue To Fall Down On Sunday In Bhubaneswar,…

Petrol And Diesel Prices Falls In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates…

Gold Price Falls Down In Bhubaneswar During Weekend, Check…

Comparison Review Between OnePlus Nord And Samsung Galaxy…

Petrol rates in different Metro cities today:

 

Petrol rates on 13th september
Image Credits: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel rates in different Metro cities today:

Diesel rate on 13th september
Image Credits: good returns
You might also like
Nation

Yoga,Chyawanaprash Among Suggestions In Health Ministry’s Post-Covid Care Management…

State

Covid Positive Students Disallowed From Appearing NEET 2020 Exams Informs NTA

Business

Gold Prices Continue To Fall Down On Sunday In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

Nation

Home Minister Amit Shah Re-Admitted To AIIMS

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7