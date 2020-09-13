Diesel Prices Continue To Fall Down Whereas Petrol Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: Diesel prices falls down again in smart city Bhubaneswar, today. Petrol prices remains constant though.
On Sunday, petrol recorded Rs 82.41/L while diesel recorded 79.35/L.
As on Saturday, petrol was recorded Rs 82.55/L while diesel recorded 79.48/L.
The fuel rates vary from one state to another due to difference in tax imposed by the respective state governments.
Petrol rates in different Metro cities today:
Diesel rates in different Metro cities today: