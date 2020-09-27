Diesel Price Falls Down While Petrol Remains Stable In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices on Sunday recorded Rs 81.60/L while diesel recorded Rs 77.04/L in Bhubaneswar.

As on Saturday petrol recorded Rs 81.60/L while diesel recorded Rs 77.20/L in smart city.

Petrol prices remained stable whereas diesel price falls down.

The fall in fuel rates is hoped to bring respite among the commuters in the city. It is important to note that diesel prices had soared above Rs 80 during the past months.

