Petrol and diesel rate
Image Credit: Indian Express

Diesel Price Falls Down While Petrol Remains Stable In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices on Sunday recorded Rs 81.60/L while diesel recorded Rs 77.04/L in Bhubaneswar.

 As on Saturday petrol recorded Rs 81.60/L while diesel recorded Rs 77.20/L in smart city.

Petrol prices remained stable whereas diesel price falls down.

The fall in fuel rates is hoped to bring respite among the commuters in the city. It is important to note that diesel prices had soared above Rs 80 during the past months.

Petrol prices in different metros in India:

Petrol price
Image Credit: Good returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel prices in different metros in India:

Diesel price
Image Credits: Good Returns
