Diesel, Petrol Rates Remain Frozen For 2nd Consecutive Day In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Diesel and Petrol rates remain unchanged in Odisha’s capital in last 48 hours.

On Sunday, petrol recorded Rs 84.84 per litre in the fuel stations across Bhubaneswar. On the other hand the price of diesel recorded Rs 80.94 per litre.

The constancy in the price of fuel prices have brought a respite among the customers in the state.

Petrol prices in metro cities across India:

Diesel prices in metro cities across India:

