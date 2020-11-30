Diesel, Petrol Rates Increase In Bhubaneswar On Kartika Purnima

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel rates rise up in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Kartika Purnima.

Today petrol price recorded Rs 83.32 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 79.22 per litre.

As on Sunday petrol recorded Rs 83.02 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 78.93 per litre.

Petrol and diesel rates increased by 30 paise/ litre within 24 hours.

Petrol prices in metro cities across India:

Diesel prices in metro cities across India: