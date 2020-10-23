fuel price today
Diesel, Petrol Prices Remain Stable In Bhubaneswar On Friday

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel price in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar remained unchanged on Friday.

The rate of petrol per litre recorded Rs 81.60 while diesel recorded Rs 76.68 per litre.

The difference in the price of fuel in different places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

Primarily fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

Petrol price in various metro cities of India:

petrol price
Diesel price in various metro cities of India:

diesel price today
