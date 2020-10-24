Diesel, Petrol Price In Bhubaneswar Remain Stable On Saturday

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel price in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar remained unchanged on Saturday.

The rate of petrol per litre recorded Rs 81.60 while diesel recorded Rs 76.68 per litre.

The difference in the price of fuel in different places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

Primarily fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

Check petrol price on Saturday in various metro cities:

Check diesel price on Saturday in various metro cities: