Petrol & Diesel Prices
Representational Image (Credits: financial express)

Diesel Crosses Rs 80 Mark In Bhubaneswar, Petrol Holds Ground

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Diesel crossed Rs 80 mark In bhubaneswar, while petrol maintained constancy.

As on Sunday day petrol recorded Rs 81.01 per litre while Diesel recorded as  Rs 80.02 per litre. The surge is diesel prices keeps the rising  trend for the past few days in the city.

The petrol prices recorded on Saturday was  Rs 81.01 per litre. In the meanwhile, diesel was recorded as  Rs 79.88 per litre.

Rising diesel prices have become a concern for heavy vehicle owners as rising prices are directly related to the price of day to day commodities.

Petrol Prices In Different Metros Of India:

Diesel Prices In Different Metros Of India:

