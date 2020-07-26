Bhubaneswar: Diesel crossed Rs 80 mark In bhubaneswar, while petrol maintained constancy.

As on Sunday day petrol recorded Rs 81.01 per litre while Diesel recorded as Rs 80.02 per litre. The surge is diesel prices keeps the rising trend for the past few days in the city.

The petrol prices recorded on Saturday was Rs 81.01 per litre. In the meanwhile, diesel was recorded as Rs 79.88 per litre.

Rising diesel prices have become a concern for heavy vehicle owners as rising prices are directly related to the price of day to day commodities.

