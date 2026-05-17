Diesel & Petrol Prices Rise in Bhubaneswar on Sunday; Check Latest Rates

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Bhubaneswar: On Sunday, fresh petrol and diesel prices were announced in Bhubaneswar for May 17. The rates have increased by 0.41

In Cuttack City in Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have decreased in the last 24 hours. Petrol has been priced at Rs 104.53 per liter, and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 96.07 per liter. The fuel prices have been hiked by 0.17 paise in the last 24 hours.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

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Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 105.01 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre

Chennai: Rs 101.03 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 104.57 per liter

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 91.82 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 96.11 per litre

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